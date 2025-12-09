Tongariro National Park Fire Update #4

Firefighters will remain on the Tongariro National Park fireground overnight to respond to any flare ups, with active firefighting resuming in the morning. Air operations finished at 8.30pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Renee Potae, says three crews with a tanker will be working through the night, supported by the command unit.

A reconnaissance flight at 9pm assessed that the fire has burnt 322ha of alpine vegetation with a perimeter of 8.5km. The fire is 50 percent contained. No structures have been damaged.

"Fortunately, the fire has moved towards the area which was burnt last month, and this has enabled the aircraft to contain the southern flank of the fire," Assistant Commander Potae says.

A wind change forecast for the morning could cause flare ups, and potentially push the fire into unburnt vegetation. Incoming crews and pilots will be briefed on this first thing in the morning.

Fire and Emergency is advising other residents in the vicinity of the fire to avoid exposure to smoke from the fire by keeping their doors and windows closed.

SH47 from Waimarino to Tongariro is closed between the intersections of SH46 and SH48. We ask people to stay well away from the area and respect all road closures and detours.

Fire and Emergency is working closely with the Department of Conservation and Manawhenua. The Department of Conservation is providing updates on the status of its tracks and access to other parts of the Tongariro National Park.

This will be the last update for tonight. We aim to provide the next update around 7am.