Auckland Sky Tower lights up yellow for Human Rights Day: 10 December

This year on Tuesday 10 December, the Sky Tower will be lit up yellow in honour of Human Rights Day, which commemorates the anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges.

Every year, people around the globe mark this pivotal moment for humanity - the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. It was the first time that countries agreed on the rights that deserve universal protection for everyone, everywhere to live with dignity.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is part of a 10 million-strong global movement of people who stand for universal access to fairness, justice, dignity, expression and inclusion - our essential rights. Standing together, our shared humanity holds the power to create change.

Jacqui Dillon, Kaiwhakahaere Matua | Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, said, "We're thrilled to see the iconic Sky Tower lighting up as beacon for humanity.

"Amnesty International's colour is yellow, and our symbol is a candle, which is a statement of hope. As the phrase goes, it's better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.

"On Human Rights Day, the Sky Tower may well be Earth's biggest candle. It's inspiring to see such a display of Aotearoa New Zealand's collective commitment to living with care and respect for each other.

"Globally, authoritarian practices are on the rise. In contrast and defiance of this, we must embrace human rights here in Aotearoa as a catalyst for solidarity and positive transformation.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is in the first time zone to celebrate this critical moment for global human rights, so we're looking forward to showing the rest of the world how humanity shines here as the day progresses around the globe on the 10th," said Dillon.

As the Sky Tower lights up, Amnesty International will be celebrating human rights and asking people to get involved by going to BEHUMAN.NZ

In honour of its 60 years of operating in Aotearoa, the organisation is appealing for 60 extraordinary people to make transformational gifts of $5000 and over. These people - known as Amnesty Candles - enable vital domestic human rights work, as well as supporting global campaigns to free prisoners of conscience, demand accountability for atrocity crimes, promote climate justice, advocate for Indigenous Peoples' rights and more.