Henry, Santner, Smith Ruled Out; Clarke and Rae Called Up

Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith will miss the remainder of the Tegel Test Series between the BLACKCAPS and West Indies, after being ruled out by injury.

Henry (calf tear) and Smith (side strain) sustained their injuries during the drawn first Test in Christchurch, while Santner (groin) was ruled out at pre-match.

Matt Henry landed awkwardly while bowling on day four of the first Test, and subsequent scans revealed a tear in his right calf. As a result, Henry will sit out for the remainder of the Test series with the plan to return to play in January.

Nathan Smith sustained a side strain while bowling during day two of the first Test, with early indicators suggesting a return to play in three to four weeks.

Northern Districts pace-bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke and Canterbury quick Michael Rae have received their maiden Test call-ups and trained with the squad in Wellington earlier today.

Kyle Jamieson is continuing his red-ball return-to-play plan, playing the recent Plunket Shield match for Canterbury against the Central Stags, and will continue to work closely with BLACKCAPS coaching staff on his return to the Test side.

Glenn Phillips, who joined the squad in Christchurch early as a substitute fielder, has officially been added to the Test squad for the remainder of the series.

Canterbury wicket-keeper Mitch Hay has also joined the Test squad in Wellington, as cover for Tom Blundell who suffered a hamstring tear while batting in the first Test.

Mitchell Santner's groin injury requires further rehabilitation before he can be cleared for the demands of Test cricket. Head coach Rob Walter elaborated on Santner's recovery.

"Mitchell has made great progress and is able to bat and bowl with no discomfort. There is still a risk when he runs or moves laterally, which we can't control on the cricket field."

The second Test gets underway at the Cello Basin Reserve on Wednesday at 11am NZT, live in New Zealand on TVNZ+ and TVNZ Duke, with Sport Nation and the Alternative Commentary Collective providing audio commentary.

The third and final Tegel Test begins at Bay Oval in Tauranga on December 18.