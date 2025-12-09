Tongariro National Park Fire Update #5

Fire crews supported by aircraft are back at work to fully contain the fire in the Tongariro National Park.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has 30 firefighters on the ground and four helicopters with monsoon buckets this morning, with a full incident management team. Fixed wing aircraft are on standby to join the air attack if needed.

Incident Controller Assistant Commander Renee Potae says that conditions were favourable overnight and crews only had to deal with one hotspot. The fire is 50 percent contained and remains at 322 hectares with an 8.5km perimeter.

The fire is contained on the northern flank where it meets the area burnt in last month's fire. The wind is forecast to change direction this morning, which will push it towards unburnt vegetation and may cause flare-ups in areas that were burnt yesterday. "We have planned for that and are consolidating that flank," Renee Potae says.

Manawhenua Ngāti Hikairo and the Department of Conservation are working closely with the incident management team, and there is a high level of interest from the community, and particularly all those who were significantly impacted by the last fire.

SH47 from Waimarino to Tongariro is closed between the intersections of SH46 and SH48. We ask people to stay well away from the area and respect all road closures and detours.