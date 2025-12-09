Government delivering huge regulatory tax relief with RMA reforms

Commenting on the Government's announcement today that the Resource Management Act is set to be replaced by the Planning Bill and Natural Environment Bill in 2026, Taxpayers' Union Spokesman James Ross said:

"The Resource Management Act has been the worst handbrake on New Zealand's productivity bar none. Scrapping this regulatory tax is the most meaningful tax relief offered by this government or any government in decades, with potential to save more than $60,000 per household in admin and compliance costs alone over the next thirty years."

"Consents drag on for years, and costs have increased by 70 percent since 2014. Now in nearly half of cases, people won't have to interact with clipboard-wielding busybodies at all. Kiwis will just be able to get on with the job."

"The Government hasn't always delivered on its plans to 'Go for Growth', but no one can fault Minister Chris Bishop or Simon Court for putting their money where their mouths are to get New Zealand moving again."

"If these Bills pass, New Zealand's housing, infrastructure, and productivity crises will have just got a lot more manageable. That's a big if, and there's a long way to go before this passes Parliament and sticks around for the long haul."