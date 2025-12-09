Tongariro fire update #6

Fire crews have made good progress in containing the fire in the Tongariro National Park.

Thirty firefighters on the ground have been blacking out a 15m containment line along the southern flank of the fire today, while two helicopters are working from the air. The fire is now 80 percent contained.

Following a reconnaissance flight, the size of the fire has been updated to 296 hectares with an 8.4km perimeter.

Incident Controller Renee Potae says it has been a big effort today to get on top of the fire.

"The mahi everyone has put in has been immense.

"We still have work to do this afternoon as we aim to get the fire fully contained, but I want to praise everyone for the effort they have put in today, including the two Department of Conservation crews we've had working alongside us.

Renee Potae says while fire activity has been minimal today, crews would remain vigilant.

"We've got a drone team coming in who will fly the fireground tonight to help identify any deep-seated hotspots, while we will have one crew monitoring the fireground overnight.