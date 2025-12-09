FIELDAYS 2025 CUTS EMISSIONS 81% - FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF TARGET

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 December 2025

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society has achieved a major sustainability milestone, verified by Instep (a New Zealand-based sustainability consultancy) under ISO 20121 and ISO 14064 standards. The Society’s owned and operated event, Fieldays, held at Mystery Creek Events Centre from 11 to 14 June 2025, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 81 percent compared to its 2013 base year, reaching the Society’s original 2030 target five years early. The event hosted 110,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors.

Total emissions dropped to 2,628.59 tCO₂e, a 27 percent fall from 2024. Emissions per visitor reached 23.90 kg CO₂e, the lowest recorded for the event. Transport emissions fell to 2,521.29 tCO₂e, an 81 percent drop from the 2013 peak. Electricity emissions reduced to 13.89 tCO₂e, a 31 percent fall from 2013. Greenhouse gas emissions from waste have been slashed by 91% compared to our 2013 baseline, and 14 percent of visitors used public transport, close to the long-standing target of 15 percent.

These gains reflect a decade of work by the Society to reduce its environmental impact, which they credit to data driven decision making, comprehensive waste diversion programs, incentives for low-emission transport, and stakeholder engagement to promote sustainable practices.

“Fieldays shows how large-scale events can reduce environmental impact while continuing to support businesses and the primary industries,” said Alisha Black, Climate & Sustainability: Instep Asia Pacific.

“Reaching our 2030 target early shows the focus and effort of our team and partners,” said Richard Lindroos, Chief Executive of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society. “We will keep improving how we run Fieldays and finding new ways to support sustainable business.”

The Society has also partnered with Waipā Networks on a three-year PhD project exploring farmer-to-farmer electricity trading. The project will help strengthen rural power networks and offer insights for managing energy at Fieldays and Mystery Creek Events Centre. It will support better long-term planning and more renewable energy use across the site.

The Society’s Community and Sustainability Executive, Janine Frohlich-Monk, said that sustainability is considered in all operations, and reaching this goal early shows their commitment to real change. “We’re determined to keep pushing boundaries and lead the way in sustainable event management,” she said.

ABOUT FIELDAYS

Held at Mystery Creek, Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in New Zealand, drawing people from around the world both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays is run by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 to advance agriculture and the primary industries.

