Tongariro fire update #7

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Fire crews have fully contained the fire at Tongariro National Park.

The containment line was completed this afternoon.

One crew will remain to monitor the fire overnight, while a drone crew will conduct a flight to check for deep-seated hotspots.

Incident Controller Renee Potae praised the efforts of everyone involved today.

"It's been a big effort from everyone involved.

"We will still have a presence tomorrow, with three ground crews, one tanker and one helicopter at the fireground.

"We'll work through tomorrow with the aim of handing the incident to the Department of Conservation on Thursday."

This will be the final update on the fire tonight unless there are any significant developments.