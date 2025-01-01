Tongariro National Park Fire Update #8 - State Highway 47 Reopening

Road access along State Highway 47 will be restored this evening, now that the fire in the area is fully contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Waka Kotahi are reopening the road with speed restrictions and potentially a single lane under stop/go controls from 9pm.

Incident Controller Assistant Commander Renee Potae says that reopening the road is a significant step for the community and visitors. Fire trucks are still likely to be moving through the area for at least another 24 hours, so she is asking all drivers to observe the traffic controls to ensure the safety of all road users.

The restrictions will be clearly signed and will apply between the intersection of SH47 and Mangatepopo Rd and approx. 1.5km north of the intersection of SH47 and SH48, as shown on the map.