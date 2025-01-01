Privacy Commissioner makes it clear: "You can share personal information to keep children and young people safe."

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says there needs to be an end to stories of children not getting the help they need because people in organisations are worried about information sharing and privacy.

He says, "There is no legislative barrier to information sharing where there is a wellbeing or safety concern for a child. A child's wellbeing and safety always comes first."

To make his expectations clear, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has released new information sharing guidance aimed at helping people working in the sector. "Knowing what you can share, when, and with whom, can feel challenging, especially if there is urgency or the needs of the child or young person are complex.

"Our new guidance provides the information people working in the children's sector need to confidently make good and timely decisions about when they can share information to protect children and young people's wellbeing and safety."

"Not sharing information when you can and should, can cause harm, Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster says.

"Sometimes, important information is not disclosed, as people are worried about the Privacy Act, but the Privacy Act does not stand in the way of protecting children.".

"There have been too many examples where relevant information has not been shared, and children have been harmed or died. This guidance will help people working in the children's sector know their obligations around sharing information and when they can and should disclose information."

Information sharing is a critically important activity within the children's sector and we're working with several government agencies to embed the message that you can share personal information to keep children and young people safe, the Commissioner says.

The guidance covers sharing under the Oranga Tamariki Act (wellbeing and safety), the Family Violence Act (protection from family harm) and the Privacy Act, and includes useful tools such as quick reference guides and checklists.

Our guidance on sharing information to protect the wellbeing and safety of children and young people is part of an integrated government response (rec 7) relating to the Dame Karen Poutasi review in 2022.

The information sharing guidance is now available on our website.

If anyone thinks a child is in immediate danger, they should call Police on 111.