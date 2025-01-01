Social media inquiry: Interim report shows Parliament risks knee-jerk reaction

ACT has submitted a differing view to the Education and Workforce Committee's interim report on the harm young New Zealanders encounter online. ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar, who represents ACT on the Committee, says:

"The interim report shows that online harm affecting young people is real and serious, but also that there are no simple fixes.

"That is why ACT called for this inquiry. Before Parliament reaches for major interventions, we need to understand the evidence, test what is already in place, and learn from overseas experience.

"It is concerning that, even as the inquiry continues, it appears some parties are already moving toward a predetermined solution – an under-16 social media ban – before the inquiry has run its course.

"Australia's ban only came into force today. There has been no time for evidence that it improves safety outcomes, and early commentary has already raised questions about privacy, age verification, enforcement, and whether bans push young people into harder-to-monitor spaces.

"ACT agrees that online harm demands attention. Parents remain the first and most effective safeguard, and any government response must be proportionate, workable, and based on evidence.

"New Zealand now has the chance to learn from Australia in real time. Parliament should take that opportunity before deciding what to do next."