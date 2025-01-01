PSA and Firefighters Union attending mediation over FENZ job losses

The PSA and the NZ Professional Firefighters Union will today attend mediation with Fire and Emergency NZ after the Employment Relations Authority ordered it in response to the unions filing legal proceedings challenging the damaging restructure proposed by FENZ.

FENZ announced last month a plan to cut some 140 roles, more than 10% of non-firefighting roles including wildfire specialists, risk reduction advisors, and training coordinators - all critical to ensuring firefighters can respond safely and effectively to emergencies.

FENZ planned to confirm decisions by 17 December, but it must now attend mediation today with the PSA and NZPFU, to be facilitated by MBIE.

"FENZ tried to rush through significant job losses with no proper consultation which is why we have taken this legal action," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"FENZ can't just ride roughshod over its obligations in collective agreements to consult with both the PSA and NZPFU. Instead FENZ only provided an embargoed copy of its proposal to unions the day before handing workers a 265-page document with a two-week deadline for feedback.

"We urge the Government to step in, stop the cuts and properly fund critical emergency services," said Fleur Fitzsimons.

NZPFU National Secretary Wattie Watson said FENZ's consultation process was fundamentally flawed.

"Genuine consultation is the key to only making necessary changes. Talking to those that do the work is the only way to get it right. FENZ needs to comply with its legal obligations."

The unions remain committed to stopping these dangerous cuts and protecting New Zealand's emergency response capability.