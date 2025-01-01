Asthma Foundation supports stop-smoking provider threatened for rejecting vapes

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is appalled that a Wellington stop-smoking provider is at risk of losing its Government contract for refusing to supply vapes to help people knock the habit.

Takiri Mai Te Ata Trust, in a statement released yesterday, advised that Te Whatu Ora was intending to terminate its Stop Smoking Service contract, citing its refusal to supply vaping devices as the reason for ending the agreement.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says this news is deeply disappointing.

"It's shocking that a provider with decades of success - that knows its community better and anyone else - is being pressured to hand out products that may create new addictions.

"The government should be supporting effective quitting strategies, not threatening them for refusing to supply vaping devices."

Vapes are not approved smoking cessation tools, so they should not be forced into the hands of providers, Ms Harding says.

"Vaping is not harmless - it never has been. We know it causes lung damage and can prolong nicotine dependence.

"Vaping isn't harm reduction, it's harm transfer."

The Foundation is calling on Te Whatu Ora to reconsider its intentions and support cessation strategies that are safe, sustainable, and aligned with the needs of the communities they serve.