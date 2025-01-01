45 minute closures and stop/go on section of Crown Range Road to address rockfall protection fencing

Residents, commuters, and other users of Crown Range Road are being asked to plan ahead next week and expect delays, while work is carried out to repair mesh fencing used to protect motorists from rockfall.

The worksite is located just north of the summit and on the Cardrona side. Key details drivers need to be aware of regarding repair works on Crown Range Road include:

Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 December

45 minute closures will be required each hour between 8.00am and 5.00pm, so crews can inspect the mesh fencing, then unpin it and remove dislodged rock debris from behind it.

The road will be open for 15 minutes on the hour, every hour for vehicles to pass through the work site.

Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 December

Stop/go will be in place between 8.00am and 5.30pm, and motorists should expect potential delays of up to five minutes.

The extended 45 minute closures on Monday 15 December and Tuesday 16 December will ensure the area is safe and the protective mesh is never unpinned while motorists pass through the work site.

Access for emergency services will be available at all times.