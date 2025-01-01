Conservation Minister scores on stewardship land

It is a relief to have much of the stewardship land on the West Coast now classified, says New Zealand Minerals Council chief executive Josie Vidal.

"This has been a football no one wanted to touch for too long, so we are pleased to see Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has picked it up and run it to the score line," Vidal says.

"Our main interest in the stewardship land review is that mining's existing rights to apply for access to conservation land are retained.

"While we submitted throughout this long process that none of the stewardship land should be reclassified as national park or Schedule 4 status - where mining is not permitted - we are pleased only a relatively small area is to be reclassified as national parks.

"This is considerably less than what was originally being proposed and there are no existing mining authorisations in these areas.

"The West Coast has potential for mining many of the critical minerals the world needs, and that are in fact, on the Critical Minerals List for New Zealand. Earth Sciences New Zealand/GNS Science has assessed that much of that potential lies in the conservation estate.

"We want to always keep the door open for considering prospecting for, exploration and development of mines on the conservation estate (other than national parks and other Schedule 4 land). Mining access applications are considered on a case-by-case basis. Approvals are only given following rigorous assessments and with the conservation value of the land taken into account. This system works well and should continue.

"It should also be noted mining's footprint is minimal, taking place on just 0.04% of conservation land.

"I want to make it clear that like most New Zealanders, the mining industry appreciates the importance of our unique environment and supports conservation efforts.

"In fact, mining companies make considerable contributions both in money and in people power, to conserving the environment and protecting indigenous biodiversity, both on mine sites and in their wider communities.

"Overall, we are pleased to see the balance of considerations has landed in a sensible place that supports environmental protection without stifling opportunities for regional development that creates jobs and contributes to both the regional and wider economy.