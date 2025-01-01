Tongariro National Park Fire - Final Update

Fire and Emergency has handed back to Department of Conservation management the area affected by this week's fire in the Tongariro National Park.

Assistant Commander David Brown says that thermal imaging drone flights overnight found no sign of hotspots and the containment lines are secure.

The last of Fire and Emergency's personnel demobilised this morning, but we will continue to support the Department of Conservation to monitor the fireground and be ready to respond to any flareups.

Fire and Emergency worked very closely with Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, the Department of Conservation and the Ruapehu District Council in the management of this fire, David Brown says.

"The maunga and the whole national park is a precious area with so many environmental and cultural values that any fire has a big impact. Fortunately, we were able to deploy firefighters and aircraft swiftly to get on top of the fire and contain it to a relatively small area in comparison with what was burnt last month."