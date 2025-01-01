Free Xmas buses across Taranaki

Taranaki Regional Council is making it easier for people to get their last‑minute Christmas shopping done with free bus travel across all services on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 December.

With the busiest shopping days of the year approaching, carparks filling up, and traffic increasing, the initiative aims to reduce Christmas stress and give the community an affordable, convenient way to get around.

No Bee Card or cash is needed – all services will be completely free.

Council Transport Engagement Manager, Cheryl Gazley, says the free travel is designed to give people a simple alternative to driving during the festive rush.

"We know the days leading up to Christmas can be hectic. Offering free buses means people can get into town without worrying about parking or extra costs, especially when budgets are tight at this time of year."

"It's also a great opportunity for those who rarely or never use public transport to give it a go – if your shopping is all done, why not relax and go for a ride somewhere new."

All Citylink, Connector and Southlink routes will be included.

Key details:

Free bus travel on 23 & 24 December 2025

All bus routes included

No Bee Card or cash required

Perfect for shopping, visiting whānau, errands and Christmas travel

For bus timetables and route information, visit: https://www.trc.govt.nz/buses-transport