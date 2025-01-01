Pasifika Festival to return with refreshed new look for 2026

Pasifika Festival, one of the world's largest celebrations of Pacific Island culture, will again transform Western Springs into a vibrant hub of music, dance, and tradition next year.

On 14 and 15 March, eight villages will host 11 Pacific Island nations for two days of live performances, dance, arts and crafts, and food. Since beginning in 1993, the festival has become a must‑attend event for many and a cornerstone festival of Auckland's cultural landscape.

Next year's festivalgoers can expect to see a newly designed logo which amplifies Pacific cultural pride and contemporary identity.

Co‑designed by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which delivers the festival on behalf of Auckland Council Events, and the festival's cultural advisors, the new logo centres on the tapa cloth, a traditional barkcloth found throughout the Pacific Islands. Known by many names across the Pacific, tapa is used for many purposes including mats, clothing and hats, and for Pacific peoples living in Aotearoa, it is a connection to family, culture, and home islands. Each of the squares that make up the logo is a unique tapa design from the Pacific Island nations represented at the festival.

"Pasifika is more than an event – it's a celebration of identity, heritage, and community," says Jep Savali, Group Manager for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, an Auckland Council‑controlled organisation. "We worked closely with our cultural advisors from all 11 represented nations to create a logo that truly honours the diversity of the Pacific Islands."

"The logo has genuine depth of meaning and representation, showcasing all Pacific identities, connecting to the past but also to the future as demonstrated by the thriving Pacific communities who live in Aotearoa. Whether you're a first‑time visitor or a returning festivalgoer, Pasifika Festival 2026 promises something for everyone."

Pasifika Festival 2026

Dates: 14 and 15 March 2026

Times: Saturday, 14 March: 9am‑6pm; Sunday, 15 March: 12pm‑6pm

Location: Western Springs Lakeside Park, Western Springs, Auckland

Admission: Free entry

For more information visit: aucklandnz.com/pasifika

Pasifika Festival is an all ages, alcohol‑free, family‑friendly event supported by Auckland Council Events.