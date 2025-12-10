Law Society's annual report released
Friday 12 December 2025, 5:37AM
The Law Society's annual report to the Minister of Justice for the 2024/25 year has been tabled in Parliament and is available on the Law Society website.
Law Society Chief Executive Katie Rusbatch said among the many highlights for the year was the release of the Strengthening the Rule of Law in Aotearoa New Zealand report, the submission on the Triennial Legal Aid review, and a new two-seminar series - one on the use of AI in the legal profession and another on wellbeing.
This year the Law Society published consumer guidance material on topics such as working with a lawyer, translated into six languages. And, for the first time, lawyers were able to download their practising certificate in te reo Māori.
Ms Rusbatch said the legal profession is continuing to grow in New Zealand with an increase of 2.9 per cent in the number of practising certificate holders.
"The Law Society is modernising its regulatory functions through a clear 2022-2025 strategy, upgraded systems, and proposed reforms that strengthen efficiency, accountability and consumer protection. These improvements are creating a more proactive, data-informed and consumer-focused regulatory environment, one that enhances service delivery, supports the profession, and builds public trust in the quality and integrity of legal services," she said.
During the last financial year, the Law Society made 55 submissions on Bills, 91 other submissions and two interventions.
Ms Rusbatch said the law reform team's work had increased by 59 per cent.
"Not only has the volume increased but so has the pace of policy and legislation," she said.
"The Law Society has an important role to play in providing impartial advice on how new policy will impact on the law and on how draft legislation will work in practice," she said.
"We will continue to advocate for the rule of law and for improvements to legal aid both of which are vital for maintaining access to justice."
The key takeaways from the annual report are:
- 17,504 practising certificate holders, a 2.9 per cent increase from last year
- The Disciplinary Tribunal determined 31 of 38 matters. Six matters were resolved without a Tribunal decision, and one charge was dismissed. Seven lawyers were struck off
- Closed 1,386 complaints, including 763 matters closed by the Early Resolution Service, and opened 1,365 complaints
- Progressed updates to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006 that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Lawyers Complaints Service
- The Law Society Inspectorate reviewed 263 trust accounts in the 2024/25 year
- Progressed amendments to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act (2006)
- Maintained strong membership numbers after introducing a membership subscription
- Integrated Continuing Legal Education back into the Law Society
- CLE delivered a significant year of impact with 146 events, 486 CPD hours (with over 53,000 hours consumed), and contributions from around 600 presenters and experts
- Released our Strengthening the rule of law in Aotearoa New Zealand report
- Published our submission on the 2025 Triennial Legal Aid Review with cost benefit analysis showing a return of $2.06 for every dollar invested in legal aid
- Made 146 law reform submissions, a 59 per cent increase on the previous year
- Regulatory total revenue of $33.3 million
- Representative had a net loss of $982,000 compared to a loss of $3.4 million in 2023/24