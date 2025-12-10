Law Society's annual report released

The Law Society's annual report to the Minister of Justice for the 2024/25 year has been tabled in Parliament and is available on the Law Society website.

Law Society Chief Executive Katie Rusbatch said among the many highlights for the year was the release of the Strengthening the Rule of Law in Aotearoa New Zealand report, the submission on the Triennial Legal Aid review, and a new two-seminar series - one on the use of AI in the legal profession and another on wellbeing.

This year the Law Society published consumer guidance material on topics such as working with a lawyer, translated into six languages. And, for the first time, lawyers were able to download their practising certificate in te reo Māori.

Ms Rusbatch said the legal profession is continuing to grow in New Zealand with an increase of 2.9 per cent in the number of practising certificate holders.

"The Law Society is modernising its regulatory functions through a clear 2022-2025 strategy, upgraded systems, and proposed reforms that strengthen efficiency, accountability and consumer protection. These improvements are creating a more proactive, data-informed and consumer-focused regulatory environment, one that enhances service delivery, supports the profession, and builds public trust in the quality and integrity of legal services," she said.

During the last financial year, the Law Society made 55 submissions on Bills, 91 other submissions and two interventions.

Ms Rusbatch said the law reform team's work had increased by 59 per cent.

"Not only has the volume increased but so has the pace of policy and legislation," she said.

"The Law Society has an important role to play in providing impartial advice on how new policy will impact on the law and on how draft legislation will work in practice," she said.

"We will continue to advocate for the rule of law and for improvements to legal aid both of which are vital for maintaining access to justice."

The key takeaways from the annual report are: