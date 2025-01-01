Poles gone to expand Park's playing fields

Dozens of power poles will go from Park Island over the next 18 months, enabling more playing fields at the city's popular sports destination.

Napier City Council is partnering with local power lines company, Unison Networks (Unison), to underground long-standing power lines that have been an essential part of supplying power to the Napier area for many years. As Park Island has evolved, this overhead network has coexisted alongside fields, clubs and facilities, adapting as the precinct has grown.

The Park Island Masterplan 2017 set a clear vision for future development. Undergrounding the lines is the next step in supporting that growth. The work will create greater flexibility for future field layouts and allow the site to be used more efficiently as demand for sports facilities continues to increase.

Napier Mayor Richard McGrath says this next stage of development will transform Park Island.

"People love Park Island and it's a hub for sports and sports-fans, families and players. What we want to do here is work with our partner Unison to make sure as much of this space as possible is used. It's about being as efficient as we can with our public spaces and getting as much out of them as we possibly can."

"This gives us much more flexibility for what we can do at Park Island in the future. It's always been part of our vision to make the Park work better for everyone who uses it," explains Mayor McGrath.

Unison Group General Manager Customer, Commercial and Regulatory Jason Larkin says Unison is pleased to work alongside Council as it delivers the next stage of the Park's long-term development.

"Unison's electricity network has supported this area for decades, and we're supporting Napier City Council as the Park continues to grow. Moving the lines underground will help unlock more space for sport and contribute to a safer, more connected environment for everyone who uses the Park.

"This project also reflects Unison's long-standing commitment to powering thriving regions and supporting community wellbeing and junior sport over many years. While work is underway, please keep clear of fenced areas, follow all safety instructions on site, and thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important work," says Mr Larkin.

Council has been working closely with Unison, sports clubs and park users to coordinate the work, which has begun and will be completed in two stages to minimise impact on sports clubs and make the most of dry summer conditions. Construction will be completed between 8am–6pm, Monday to Friday. All work sites will be securely fenced when unattended and no residents will be impacted. The allocated budget for this project is $2.575 million.

Stage 1 (November 2025–March 2026): Conduit pipes are being installed beneath park grounds via directional drilling. Work will pause during the 2026 winter sports season.

Stage 2 (Summer 2026/2027): Electrical cables will be fed through the conduits, power poles removed and reinstatement work completed.