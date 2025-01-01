Media Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council responds to Government's reform programme

Bay of Plenty Regional Council supports the local government reform programme, but emphasises that any changes should be designed with local voices and a view to deliver long-term benefits.

This acknowledgement comes off the back of a series of year-end announcements from Central Government, including a call to simplify local government structure, progress a rates cap and establish a new planning system.

Regional Council Chair Matemoana McDonald says this is a pivotal moment for local government and local communities, with the reforms set to having far-reaching implications if they are passed into law.

"These changes will fundamentally alter how we manage our environment, infrastructure, and communities for decades to come, and that means they will impact every community and sector. Getting this right is critical to the future of protecting and enhancing the national and global brand of New Zealand as a desirable place to live, work, play and do business with."

She says change can be confronting, but the Regional Council is committed to supporting change that supports the ultimate goal: Better outcomes for the Bay of Plenty of today and tomorrow.

"The economic success of our nation depends on good resource management. Regional councils deliver functions that are foundational to community resilience and economic development, such as flood protection, hazard management and environmental monitoring. These capabilities must be preserved and strengthened through reform."

Chair McDonald also notes that partnerships will continue to play a pivotal role in any future reform review or implementation process – both at a local and national level.

"Our co-governance arrangements and Treaty partnerships are central to how we operate. Any future governance model must ensure Treaty requirements are upheld, and that there are genuine opportunities for iwi and hapū to help shape the strategic direction of any new system.

"We remain dedicated to working with iwi and hapū, local councils and other stakeholders to navigate these changes effectively."

Chair McDonald says the Regional Council welcomes the opportunity to provide feedback on the reform programme and advocating for good local outcomes on behalf of its communities.

"The stakes are high – not just for councils, but for New Zealand's environment, economy and wellbeing."

Until the Bills pass into law, the current Resource Management Act still applies, and the Regional Council will continue to serve its communities under this current legislation.