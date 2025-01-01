Blues announce introduction of Hall of Fame

The Blues have announced a landmark moment in the club's 30-year history with the Blues Hall of Fame to be launched in 2026.

The Blues Hall of Fame, presented by Barfoot & Thompson, will honour the legends, stories, and defining moments that have shaped the club since its inception in 1996.

The first class of inductees will be honoured at a formal event on Friday 15 May, 2026 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC), bringing together past greats, current players, partners, and the wider Blues whānau.

The Hall of Fame extends across all eras of the club - from claiming the inaugural Super Rugby title in 1996, through to the modern era which saw the Super Rugby Pacific trophy return to Blues HQ in 2024 and the nib Blues take out back-to-back Aupiki titles in 2024 and 2025.

Interim CEO Andy Roberts said the Hall of Fame marks a significant moment in placing the club's heritage at the heart of its future.

"For three decades, the Blues have been shaped by extraordinary people - players, coaches, staff and community leaders who built the identity of this club," Roberts said.

"The Blues Hall of Fame gives us a permanent way to recognise those contributions and ensure their stories inspire the next generation."

"We want our alumni to feel valued, our community to feel part of the journey, and our current players to understand the legacy they represent every time they pull on the jersey."

The inaugural event will feature a formal induction ceremony, storytelling moments, archival tributes, and appearances from Blues alumni across the generations.

Blues Hall of Fame Presenting Partner Barfoot & Thompson knows a thing or two about legacy. Founded in 1923, Barfoot & Thompson has remained a private family‑owned business for over 100 years.

Managing Director Peter Thompson said he's delighted to support the Blues Hall of Fame having been a partner of the club since 1996.

"Barfoot & Thompson is proud to have stood alongside the Blues for 30 years and it's only fitting that we celebrate those people who have contributed to the Blues club and its heritage," said Thompson.

A digital Blues Hall of Fame hub will also be launched to house inductee bios, photography, and video features.

Further details, including inductee categories and event information, will be released in the coming months.