Fernhill Bridge strengthening a huge win for freight

National road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is welcoming an announcement from the Transport Minister confirming SH50's Fernhill Bridge will be strengthened.

The deteriorating state of the 76-year old bridge over Ngaruroro River meant speed and weight limits were introduced in 2022. This limited access to vehicles of a maximum 31 tonnes over eight axles, at a maximum speed of 30km/h.

In August, Transporting New Zealand called attention to the costly inconvenience these limits have imposed. To avoid the bridge, heavy vehicles must take a 40km detour to make deliveries. Some local transport operators are travelling this detour route six or more times a day.

A survey of six transport companies in the region found that the detour was costing them and their customers an estimated $2.36 million a year and producing an additional 500 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

"This is a huge win for those in the Hawke's Bay region who have been waiting for the bridge to be strengthened for three years now," said Transporting New Zealand's Membership Manager for the Lower North Island, Lindsay Calvi-Freeman.

"Transporting New Zealand are pleased that Minister Bishop, along with local MPs Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd have pushed for this crucial freight corridor to be restored. The region produces a significant amount of primary products - including 60 per cent of the country's apples and 12 per cent of our beef.

"These strengthening works will therefore be essential to unlocking the region's full economic potential."

The Government's announcement also confirmed that, once strengthened, Fernhill Bridge will be able to accommodate High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMVs) and 50MAX configurations. The works are expected to begin in 2026 and take 11 months to complete.

The news comes just one day after Minister Bishop announced the one-lane Pekatahi Bridge on SH2 will be replaced by a new two-lane bridge.