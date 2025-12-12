Fire and Emergency received calls to 22 incidents during today's strike

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received calls for 22 incidents between 12pm - 1pm today, Friday 12 December, the time of the most recent strike action taken by members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU).

Of these, 12 incidents were in areas impacted by the strike.

Six of these incidents were fire alarms that did not result in a fire. The remaining incidents related to two signs of smoke spotted by members of the public which did not result in a fire, two medical emergencies, one small residential gas leak and one small fire in a backyard.

The small backyard fire in Te Teko was extinguished by a volunteer crew from Kawerau.

Hato Hone St John responded to the medical emergencies, as per our contingency plan for this industrial action.

Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler thanked New Zealanders for their extra care during the strike hour.

"I want to thank our 11,800 volunteers across the country, and their employers for supporting them to respond over today's strike hour," she says.

"I would also like to thank our Operational Commanders and Communication Centre Managers, who contributed to the response.

"We are disappointed that the NZPFU has issued further strike notices for one-hour strikes at 12pm on 19 and 26 December.

"This is rolling the dice on people's safety. We've urged the NZPFU repeatedly to call off their strikes because there is no good reason for continuing to put the community in harm's way while both parties are in facilitation."

Bargaining

Last week, the Employment Relations Authority referred Fire and Emergency and the NZPFU to facilitation to help make progress in ongoing negotiations for the NZPFU's collective employment agreement.

Two days of facilitation took place on Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 December and facilitation is ongoing.

"Attending independent facilitation with the Authority is the next logical step in coming to an agreement and we will participate in good faith with the NZPFU.

"We hope the facilitation process introduces some realism into discussions. The NZPFU's most recent settlement proposal was more than three times higher than our offer prior to facilitation, which we believe was fair, sustainable, and reasonable, and in line with other settlements across the public service.

"That settlement was a 6.2 percent increase over three years.

"This would have taken the average senior firefighter remuneration from a range of approximately $80,700-$87,400 to $85,800-$92,900 at the end of the period, excluding overtime and allowances which currently adds an average of $38,800 to annual remuneration. We believe this represents a fair and sustainable increase for our people.

"We value our people, which is why over the past decade average senior firefighter pay has cumulatively increased by 37 percent - more than 10 percent above the average increase for all workers."