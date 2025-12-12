Fast Food Workers Appalled at Minimum Wage Announcement

Unite Union is appalled by the proposed below inflation adjustment to the minimum wage for 2026.

The announced rate is $4 (over 17%) below the Living Wage of $28.95. Just two and a half years ago in April 2023 the minimum wage was just 95 cents (4%) below the Living Wage.

"We are in a cost of living crisis, and this will mean things get harder for many working people and their families. This is a government that continuously demonstrates it does not care about cost of living pressures. At Christmas working people need to have some hope for the future. A 45 cent increase on April 1 demonstrates a serious disconnect between our Minister for Workplace Relations and the working public" said Shanna Olsen‑Reeder, National Secretary of Unite Union.

Unite Union Executive member and Fast Food Worker Griffin Dilger said: "This below inflation wage increase will continue to make lives worse for workers in this country. As a worker, I see this government as being wholly disconnected from the lives of working people, perhaps their pay should be set to the minimum wage and then let them decide if it is fair compensation."

Unite Union calls on the government to take the lives of working people seriously and close the gap between the Minimum Wage and the Living wage of 28.95.