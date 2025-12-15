Govt's own meat inspection service damns flawed privatisation plan

Meat inspectors to protest plan at Parliament midday today

The Government's proposal to privatise meat inspection services has been dealt a devastating blow, with AsureQuality's submission warning the plan will increase costs, create workforce chaos, and all for no good reason.

AsureQuality carried out an impact analysis of MPI's proposed model compared to the status quo, independently validated by business analysts BDO New Zealand. The findings expose glaring flaws in a proposal that even the Government's own state-owned meat inspection service says is unnecessary and unworkable.

"This analysis by the Government's own meat inspection service is a damning indictment of a proposal that puts at risk our $10 billion a year red meat export industry," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The PSA has seen the analysis reported by Stuff Mastheads today and comes as meat inspectors prepare to gather at Parliament at midday to protest the reckless privatisation plan (see details below).

The Government wants to replace independent AsureQuality meat inspectors with company-employed ones. Up to 330 inspectors currently employed by AsureQuality face being forced to transfer to meat companies on lower pay and inferior conditions.

"This explosive assessment should mark the end of the flawed proposal. It shows private meat inspection is bad for farmers, bad for workers and bad for New Zealand's international reputation.

"AsureQuality are on the side of New Zealanders and farmers on this and should be listened to - they are the experts. BDO are independent, their analysis is thorough and should be respected by the Government."

The analysis, using a case study, shows the annual costs for a single chain will skyrocket by over 20 percent - from $861,000 to $1.07 million annually per plant, plus $343,000 in setup costs.

"The Government claims efficiency, but this analysis shows the opposite and smaller processors will be hit the hardest with even higher costs.

"Independent meat inspection isn't broken. AsureQuality says the existing model is 'safe, compliant and accepted by trading partners.' There is 'no evidence the changes are required to meet market access requirements.'"

"When even AsureQuality - the state-owned company providing the service - says this will 'increase costs, reduce flexibility, and create capability challenges,' you know the Government's proposal is fundamentally flawed.

The submission warns of 'staff attraction and retention challenges due to monotony and isolation', and 'negative impacts on workforce sustainability, recruitment and retention.'

"We should respect the skills and experience of meat inspectors who have given their lives to the industry, ensuring we meet export market demands around food safety. It's reckless to disregard them.

"Why mess with a proven service which has protected a vital export industry and its reputation for food safety?

"Just like so many other reforms by the Government, this is ideology over evidence, and farmers and meat inspectors will pay the price.