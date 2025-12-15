10 Things to Do Within 15 Minutes of Auckland's Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Staying at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites places you right in the heart of one of Auckland’s most vibrant and convenient neighbourhoods. Whether you are visiting for business, a weekend escape, or a family break, you will find a wealth of attractions just a short stroll or quick drive away. Here are ten of the best things to do within 15 minutes of the hotel.

1. Explore Westfield Newmarket

Just down the road, this award-winning shopping centre offers premium boutiques, cinemas, dining and one of the best rooftop food precincts in Auckland.

2. Visit Auckland War Memorial Museum

A five-minute drive takes you to this iconic landmark set in the lush Auckland Domain. It is a brilliant outing for families, with natural history, cultural exhibits and stunning views.

3. Wander Through the Auckland Domain

New Zealand’s oldest park offers walking tracks, duck ponds, gardens and plenty of green space for a peaceful morning stroll.

4. Enjoy Broadway’s Cafés and Eateries

Newmarket’s main strip is packed with local cafés, bakeries and international cuisines, perfect for a relaxed breakfast or lunch.

5. Climb Maungawhau / Mount Eden

A short drive away, this volcanic peak rewards you with panoramic views of the city and harbour. It is a great option for families and casual walkers.

6. Take the Kids to the Domain Wintergardens

These historic glasshouses feature tropical plants, seasonal floral displays and a reflective pond, ideal for a quiet wander.

7. Visit the ASB Waterfront Theatre

If you enjoy the arts, Auckland Theatre Company’s modern venue offers high-quality evening performances within easy reach.

8. Experience Newmarket’s Art Galleries

Discover Kiwi creativity at several local galleries showcasing contemporary New Zealand art.

9. Relax at Cornwall Park

This beautiful park combines open greens, grazing sheep, playgrounds and gentle walking tracks, all just minutes from the hotel.

10. Dive into the Newmarket Olympic Pool

A popular choice for families, it offers swimming lanes, a learner’s pool, a spa and a sauna.

With so many attractions close by, Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites makes exploring Auckland both easy and enjoyable. Whether you are here for leisure or work, you are perfectly placed to experience the best of the city right on your doorstep.

