Record Rental Stock Across Waikato: What It Means for Landlords

According to Realestate.co.nz’s November 2025 Rental Market Report (prepared for Ray White Hamilton Property Management), rental stock across the Waikato has reached its highest level in almost two years. Total listings on the platform climbed from around 500 in November 2023 to nearly 800 in November 2025 - a clear signal that supply is now outpacing demand. The current number of Waikato advertised properties on Trademe for rent is 857, as at 15th December, 2025.

What’s Behind the Oversupply?

Stats NZ’s latest migration data shows that New Zealand recorded an annual net migration gain of 11,900 in October 2025, down sharply from 35,369 in the same period a year earlier.

When compared with two years ago, the change is even more pronounced - in October 2023, the net migration gain reached 135,529. This represents a substantial decline that is now flowing through to rental demand.

Across 2023, the average monthly net migration figure was around 102,828, whereas for January to October 2025, the average has fallen to approximately 11,534 - just 11% of the previous level.

How This Impacts Vacancy Time

With more choice for tenants, rental properties are taking longer to rent. The average Waikato listing now stays online for around 27 days. However Ray White Hamilton Property Management listing average 10 days less at just 17 days. That 10-day difference really adds up. On a $730 weekly rental, every vacant day costs about $104, so renting 10 days faster means saving roughly $1,040 in lost rent.

Tight Window of Opportunity

Realestate.co.nz’s internal analytics show that January through March are typically the hardest months to rent out properties, with average days on site peaking early in the year before easing mid-winter.

However, there’s good news for landlords who act now. Search interest across the region is surging - up 66.9 percent in Te Awamutu, 45 percent in Morrinsville, and 21 percent in Cambridge over the past 30 days (Realestate.co.nz internal data, Dec 2025). This lift suggests more renters are actively planning moves for the new year, as periodic tenancies end and families relocate before school resumes.

That makes December a critical time to have your property listed and professionally managed - ensuring it captures attention while demand is still building.

Ray White Hamilton Is Leading the Way

To help landlords maintain momentum and reduce vacancy times, Ray White Hamilton Property Management has rolled out several initiatives designed to attract quality tenants quickly:

$500 Christmas Prezzy Card Giveaway — tenants who rent a Ray White property before 23 December 2025 (go-live may occur after) go in the draw, providing an added incentive during a traditionally quieter period.

Complimentary Super Feature & Carousel listings on Realestate.co.nz for every Ray White Hamilton landlord — ensuring maximum exposure in a crowded marketplace.

Same-day tenancy viewings for qualified applicants - reducing the gap between enquiry and signed tenancy.

Landlord education and pricing insights - empowering owners with data on comparable properties, price positioning, and presentation standards so their listings launch competitively from day one.

New educational website for landlords - as part of our commitment to being strategic partners in property management, we’ve launched a new online investor resource hub. It includes free information guides and practical insights to help landlords easily navigate tenancy law changes and market shifts, with content tailored to different investor types - from first-time owners to multi-property landlords and those managing from afar.

“We’re proud to be leading the way for our clients,” Fraser Coombes says. “Every day counts - and our focus is on filling properties faster, with quality tenants, and keeping landlord returns strong.

The current rental climate is challenging, but it’s also a time of opportunity. With searches rising, the landlords who succeed will be those who partner with a property management company that combines speed, strategy, and service.”

Ray White Hamilton Property Management is committed to helping Waikato landlords stay ahead - through smarter marketing, stronger tenant engagement, and a proactive approach that protects returns.