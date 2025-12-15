Parikino Fire Update #2

Firefighters will be making the most of relatively benign conditions this morning to try and contain the fire burning in the Lismore forest near Parikino.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will have four ground crews supported by five helicopters and heavy machinery working on the fire.

Assistant Commander Renee Potae, the Incident Controller, says the overall size of the area affected by the fire is still around 100 hectares with several fires burning within the perimeter. At present, the fire is burning on the forest floor.

"We will be working hard to get on top of it before the heat of the day when the fire behaviour will be more active."

Fire and Emergency's Incident Management Team is working closely with the forestry company that manages the forest.