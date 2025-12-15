Woolworths Contact Centre members kick off strike actions today

Workers First Union members at Woolworths Customer Care Call Centre have voted to take strike action ahead of Christmas; citing low pay, "clawbacks" (reductions to existing conditions), potential future outsourcing and reneging on 'work from home' policies as roadblocks to a new deal with the Australian supermarket chain. Strike actions began today (15 December).

Woolworths Contact Centre workers are responsible for assisting with online ordering and logistics, customer complaints and refunds, and queries about 'Everyday Rewards'.

Elle Sun-Min Park, Workers First Union organiser, said union delegates had met with the company for four rounds of bargaining over nine days since early October and were deeply concerned with the conduct and approach of the company's Australian bargaining advocate, who she described as "unprofessional, unprepared and obstructive", and who lacked understanding of New Zealand's employment laws and collective bargaining protocols.

Workers will strike by withdrawing their labour from 11am-2pm today on Monday 15 December, with potential future actions to be notified shortly in advance of commencement.

"We've negotiated positively in good faith but have grown increasingly tired of seeing our valid issues and members' priority claims ignored and dismissed by a company that doesn't appear to value its Contact Centre workers," said Ms Park.

"Besides workers wanting liveable wages, the company is seeking to amend its 'work from home' policies unilaterally and require staff to return to the office when many were recruited as permanent remote workers or have relocated their families and lives outside Auckland with the company's previous backing since the March 2020 pandemic."

"We aren't going to return to the table and negotiate with a brick wall for another two months while Woolworths pretend all is well and workers should do more with less and kill their hopes for a better future."

Ms Park said the Woolworths Contact Centre have already dealt with a major restructure in August 2025 and noted that similar job advertisements for their roles - which report to Australian managers and HR - have been advertised in Manila, Philippines.

"We're seeking written assurances in our settlement that New Zealand workers won't lose their roles to cheap international outsourcing, as a section of their Australian contact centre already have been," said Ms Park. "Otherwise, workers will be negotiating themselves out of jobs and bargaining with a gun to our heads - it's not acceptable."

Ms Park said workers are determined to strike and reject "clawbacks" like the employer being able to force people to clock in two hours earlier or later than their permanent roster time without mutual agreement, and to work two consecutive weekends without any additional compensation or allowance.

Workers may vote on additional industrial actions over the coming week, including striking against restrictions on public speech.