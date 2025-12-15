Parikino fire update #3

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews remain at a fire in the Lismore Forest near Parikino this afternoon.

There are currently five ground crews, supported by seven helicopters and heavy machinery working on the fire.

Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Renee Potae, says the fire isn't contained but hard-working crews have prevented the fire from spreading any further.

She says the overall size of the area affected by the fire is still around 100 hectares with an estimated perimeter of 4 kilometres.

"Over the next few hours, we will be keeping a really close eye on things as the temperature will be up.

"The fire is still active on many parts of the incident ground and crews are working to extinguish fires while also removing fuel to prevent the fire spreading further."

Fire and Emergency's Incident Management Team is working out of Whanganui Fire Station.

They will continue to work closely with the forestry company that manages the forest. Planning is also underway for operations overnight and tomorrow.