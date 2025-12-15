Best Toilets in NZ: Your Complete Guide to Choosing the Right One in 2025

Selecting the right toilet for your New Zealand home can transform your bathroom experience — from improved comfort and hygiene to lower water bills and easier cleaning. Whether you’re renovating or simply replacing an old unit, this guide will help you make the best choice for your space, lifestyle, and budget coming form an NZ plumber.

� Why the Right Toilet Matters

Your toilet is one of the most frequently used fixtures in your home, and a poor choice can lead to:

Higher water usage and bigger bills

More blockages and maintenance issues

Discomfort for household members

Frequent repairs and reduced lifespan

A well-chosen toilet offers efficiency, comfort, durability, and style — making daily life easier and more enjoyable.

� Common Toilet Types in NZ

Understanding the main toilet styles available will make shopping easier:

1. Close-Coupled Toilets

The most common type, where the cistern sits directly on the pan. Affordable, reliable, and simple to install — ideal for most households.

2. Back-to-Wall Toilets

These sit flush against the wall with the cistern hidden in a cabinet or behind the wall, giving a cleaner bathroom aesthetic.

3. Wall-Hung Toilets

Mounted to the wall with no visible base, these save floor space and make cleaning easier. Perfect for modern and compact bathrooms — though they’re often pricier.

4. Smart Toilets

These upscale options include features like built-in bidets, heated seats, automatic lids, and self-cleaning functions — ideal for luxury bathrooms.

⭐ Top Toilet Picks in NZ for 2025

Based on water efficiency, reliability, comfort, and plumber recommendations, here are some top choices for NZ homes this year:

✔ Caroma Luna Cleanflush®

Excellent water efficiency with a high WELS rating

Rimless design for easier cleaning

Trusted and widely installed across NZ homes

✔ Englefield Milano Back-to-Wall Suite

Great space-saving design

Dual flush to reduce water usage

Straightforward installation option

✔ American Standard Cygnet Hygiene Rim®

Advanced rimless flushing for better hygiene

Durable and stylish design

Easy to keep clean and low maintenance

✔ Kohler Reach Compact Suite

Compact size for smaller bathrooms

Dual flush for improved water savings

Balance of affordability and performance

✔ Toto Neorest Smart Toilet

Ultimate comfort with heated seats and automated features

Built-in bidet and luxury design

Best choice if budget isn’t a constraint

� How to Choose the Right Toilet for Your Home

When narrowing down your options, consider the following factors:

� Bathroom Size & Layout

Measure your space carefully — some toilets (like wall-hung or compact models) can help maximise room in smaller bathrooms.

� Water Efficiency

Look for high WELS ratings (stars on the label) to reduce water use and save money. Dual-flush models (e.g., ~4.5L full / 3L half flush) are increasingly popular for balancing performance and efficiency.

� Comfort & Height

Different heights and bowl shapes affect comfort. Taller, “comfort height” bowls are easier for many adults and elderly users.

� Cleaning & Maintenance

Rimless designs and smooth surfaces are easier to clean because they minimise hidden edges where dirt and bacteria can accumulate.

� Budget

Standard toilets: Budget-friendly options suitable for most families

Premium toilets: Higher cost but offer features like advanced flushing or smart functions

� Toilet Installation Costs in NZ

On average, replacing a standard toilet in New Zealand can cost around $250–$500, depending on complexity and whether any pipework needs updating. Bathroom renovations or repositioning drains will increase the price, so it’s always best to get a quote from a licensed plumber.

� Final Thoughts

There’s no one “perfect” toilet for every home — the best choice depends on your space, budget, water-saving goals, and design preferences. For most Kiwi homes, reliable brands like Caroma, Kohler, and Englefield offer excellent performance and value.

If you’re planning a bathroom renovation or need help choosing and installing a new toilet, the team at Extreme Plumbing is ready to help you find and install the perfect answer for your home.