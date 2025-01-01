UC launches new Bachelor of Health

As the need for skilled professionals in public, community and mental health roles increases, UC's new health degree will equip graduates to support healthier communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Designed to meet growing demand for people who can navigate an evolving health system, the new Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Bachelor of Health degree will begin in 2026 and offers study options that fit around people's lives and places a strong emphasis on preventive care and community wellbeing.

UC Executive Dean of Health Associate Professor Cathy Andrew says the programme responds directly to national workforce needs by preparing graduates for a wide range of roles, including options for people entering or returning to the health sector, particularly those in rural and regional communities.

"The health system is incredibly complex, and care can no longer be delivered solely by regulated health professionals," she says. "We want graduates who understand how people remain healthy and live well, and who can support whānau and communities in practical, meaningful ways."

The degree can be studied either on campus or with Tuihono | UC Online, making study more accessible for learners balancing work, location or family commitments. Online learning also builds digital literacy, an essential skill as health services increasingly blends in-person, virtual and community care.

"Health careers evolve quickly, but opportunities continue to expand. What we're offering is a preparation that aligns with the way the sector is developing."

Associate Professor Andrew says concerns about oversupply need to be understood within the realities of a rapidly changing labour market. "Economic cycles influence how quickly graduates move into roles, but long-term demand remains strong."

"With health qualifications, the question is not if graduates will get jobs, it's when. Workforce shortages return quickly, and we want to ensure Aotearoa has people ready to step into those roles."

The programme has been developed with input from iwi partners, community health providers and sector workforce planners. It includes a compulsory internship to build practical experience and employer confidence, and offers a dedicated Māori and Indigenous Health major, with bicultural competence integrated throughout the curriculum.

"Our commitment is to create pathways that strengthen communities, improve equity and support the long-term resilience of the health sector," Associate Professor Andrew says.

UC has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Waikato to support a pathway for UC graduates who wish to study medicine at Waikato's New Zealand Graduate School of Medicine. The agreement expands future options and reflects both universities' commitment to strengthening Aotearoa's health workforce.

"Many students come to health later in life or after gaining experience in other fields," Associate Professor Andrew says. "This agreement creates another option for those wanting to build on their undergraduate study without needing to commit to a six-year programme straight out of school."