Napier City Council appoints elected member to Ahuriri Investment Management Ltd Board

Napier City Council and Ahuriri Investment Management Ltd (AIM) have confirmed the appointment of Councillor Graeme Taylor as the elected member director to the AIM Board, marking another step in the organisation's establishment phase.

The appointment forms part of the planned sequencing for building the board of AIM, with a second elected member director is expected to be appointed around the middle of next year.

Councillor Graeme Taylor said he is looking forward to contributing to AIM's early development.

"It's a privilege to be appointed to the Board at such an important foundation stage," says Councillor Taylor.

"AIM has a clear mandate to manage these commercial assets for the long-term benefit of Napier, and I'm looking forward to working with my fellow directors as we shape the organisation and its strategic direction."

Napier Mayor Richard McGrath says the appointment reflects steady progress in standing up AIM's full governance framework.

"I'm pleased to confirm Graeme's appointment and to see the establishment of AIM continuing exactly as planned," Mayor McGrath said.

"AIM plays an important role in managing Council's commercial investment portfolio for the long-term benefit of Napier. Graeme brings experience, balance and a strong connection back to the Council table."

AIM Chair Hamish Bell says the organisation's initial transition work is progressing well, with the Board focused on shaping AIM's strategic direction and the decision-making framework for the NCC Investment Portfolio.

"We are now well into the foundation phase of establishing AIM's capability and operating model," says Mr Bell.

"The Board is working through the strategic settings and key decisions required to shape the long-term performance of the portfolio. Graeme's appointment strengthens the governance bench as we continue this work."

AIM is a council-controlled trading organisation formed by Napier City Council earlier this year.