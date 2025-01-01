Waiinu Beach Fire Update #1

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is fighting a large vegetation fire at Waiinu Beach in South Taranaki.

Assistant Commander Clive Lennox, the Incident Controller, says residents of Waiinu Village are on standby to evacuate because embers and smoke from the fire are being blown towards the community. Police are alerting residents and telling them to prepare in case evacuation is required.

The fire is estimated to cover about one square kilometre. Ten urban and rural fire crews are responding with fire trucks, supported by two helicopters and a tanker along with a Command Unit and Incident Support Vehicle.

The fire was reported at 2.05pm.

Fire and Emergency is reminding everyone considering having an outdoor fire for any purpose to go to the www.checkitsalright website and make sure that the conditions are suitable before they light the fire and that there are no restrictions in place.

Firefighters are dealing with several vegetation fires across the lower North Island as a result of uncontrolled fires fanned by strong winds.