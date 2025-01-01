Parikino fire update #4

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A crew will monitor a vegetation fire burning in Lismore Forest near Parikino overnight, says Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Renee Potae, says the fire is 25 percent contained, which is around 1.2 kilometres.

"This afternoon we had to pull crews off the line due to dangerous conditions on the incident ground, with temperatures peaking around 2.30pm.

"Helicopters will continue firefighting efforts this evening until dusk and a single crew will monitor the fireground overnight.

"Crews will be back on the ground tomorrow morning, with continued support from heavy machinery and helicopters."

Renee Potae says the overall size of the area affected by the fire remains around 100 hectares with an estimated perimeter of 4 kilometres.

Firefighters are dealing with several vegetation fires across the lower North Island as a result of uncontrolled fires fanned by strong winds.

This will be the last update on this incident for this evening.