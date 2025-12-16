Govt delivers uncertain future for hundreds of workers just in time for Christmas.

Hundreds of public servants are heading into the Christmas break uncertain of their future after two Government announcements today.

In two separate statements today the Government announced the formation of a Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT), and setting up a Digital Delivery Agency.

These changes will affect hundreds of people working at the Ministry for the Environment, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Transport, and in the local government and digital functions of the Department of Internal Affairs.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Duane Leo says with so little detail in today's announcement, staff at the affected government agencies will now have a lot of questions about their future.

"That uncertainty is leading to unease among staff. We are already hearing from our members that they are fearful about their job security and frustrated that this is being done right before Christmas.

The Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian has acknowledged staff concerns and a commitment to work closely with the PSA in an email to the PSA Secretariat today.

"We welcome this commitment from Sir Brian Roche and will be engaging with the Commission and employers to uphold our members rights," Leo says.

Leo says it is important that the Government does not use the creation of the new agencies merely as another cost cutting exercise which has driven past restructures over the previous two years.

"The Government must ensure these vital public services are properly resourced so the new agencies and the public servants who work for them can deliver for all New Zealanders," Leo says.