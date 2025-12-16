Parikino fire update #5

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Rainfall meant firefighting efforts were scaled back at a vegetation fire in Lismore Forest near Parikino this afternoon.

Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Renee Potae says crews made good progress strengthening containment lines today, before the wet weather set in.

"There has been 6.6mm of rain today and wet conditions meant we had to pull crews off the incident ground.

"We will be back at it tomorrow, with support from crews outside the district being deployed to give our local teams, who have been working incredibly hard, some relief."

Renee Potae says a crew will monitor the fireground overnight.

This will be the last update on this incident for today.