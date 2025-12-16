Tick tock goes the debt clock: $5,950 interest bill per household by 2030

Government debt continues to grow as a share of the economy every year until 2029, confirmed by today's Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update.

By 2029, net core crown debt will be $8.245 billion worse than forecast in May's Budget.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers' Union Spokesman James Ross said:

"Each household's share of the Government debt $3,785 worse by 2029 than forecast less than six months ago, and the books falling apart in real time. The Minister should read her copy of the Taxpayers' Union's 'A Pathway to Surplus'."

"It keeps getting worse from there. By 2030, debt per household will be more than four time higher than it was in 2017. Treasury are sounding the warning alarms, and someone in the Beehive needs to start listening."

"Within five years, each household will be stuck with a $5,950 yearly bill just to cover the interest on this growing debt pile. That's more than the combined budgets for primary schools, secondary schools, the police, and Ministry of Justice combined."