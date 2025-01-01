Auckland Radiology Group opens flagship Remuera clinic, ushering in a new era for diagnostic healthcare

A world-class destination for advanced imaging, innovation, and improved patient outcomes.

Auckland Radiology Group (ARG) has opened its new flagship clinic at 99 Remuera Road, Auckland, featuring some of the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology available in New Zealand. This purpose-built, $50 million facility sets a benchmark for precision, patient care, and clinical excellence.

The clinic began welcoming patients in August 2025 and was formally unveiled on 15 December 2025 at a special event attended by local health professionals, iwi representatives, and leaders from RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group, ARG's parent company.

Guests toured the facility showcasing Auckland's most sensitive PET-CT scanner and the Southern Hemisphere's most advanced analogue SPECT-CT scanner, designed to deliver clearer, more precise diagnostic results.

Twice the size of ARG's previous Remuera clinic; the facility also offers MRI, CT, ultrasound, x-ray and interventional services. Designed with patients in mind, it combines cutting-edge technology with spacious waiting areas, private seating zones, and modern amenities to create a calm, welcoming environment. This, combined with the expertise of the clinical staff - including radiologists with sub-specialties in oncology, nuclear medicine, body, gastrointestinal, sports imaging, and women's health - ensures quality care throughout the patient journey.

In addition to providing advanced medical imaging services, Auckland Radiology has onsite rooms for medical specialists. This approach allows patients to consult their specialist and book or undergo imaging procedures in a single visit.

Dr Stephen Merrilees, ARG's Managing Radiologist said, "Our new Remuera clinic represents a significant leap forward in diagnostic imaging for us in Auckland. The purpose-built design and advanced technology enhance the quality and consistency of the imaging we provide, supporting more accurate and informed clinical decisions. And ultimately, it enables us to provide an improved patient experience."

Steven Carden, CEO of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group, added, "This clinic builds on ARG's legacy and furthers our mission to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders. By combining advanced imaging technology with expert care, we accelerate access and support better treatment for our patients today and in the future."

Founded in 1936, ARG is one of New Zealand's most trusted radiology providers, with a team dedicated to personalised care and timely, accurate reporting.