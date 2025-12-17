Parikino and Waiinu fire updates

Parikino fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says efforts continue today to fully contain the vegetation fire at Lismore Forest near Parikino.

Incident Controller Nigel Dravitzki says the fire has not grown in size and remains at approximately 100 hectares. It is now 75 per cent contained.

"Currently we have seven crews working on the fire, supported by two helicopters, heavy machinery, two water tankers a command unit and operational support.

"Crews from across the region, from Wellington in the south, to Hastings in the east, are supporting our local crews from Manawatu-Whanganui.

"Rainfall of approximately 6.5mm overnight has reduced fire activity significantly.

"This, along with lower temperatures and moderate winds will allow our crews to make progress on extinguishing areas around the perimeter of the fire today where access is available.

"The Department of Conservation and the New Zealand Defence Force continue to support our operations, and Red Cross has also been supporting by ensuring our crews are well fed and watered.

"I would like to thank all our firefighters and support staff who have deployed away from home at short notice to support this fire.

"We will continue to work with our forestry partners and other agencies to ensure we make the most of the reprieve from the warm and dry weather we have been experiencing."

Nigel Dravitzki reminds the public that the Manawatu-Whanganui District is in a prohibited fire season until Friday 19 December, this also includes a ban on the use of fireworks.

"We ask that members of the public do not light any fires or use fireworks, and report any smoke or fire via 111 immediately."

Waiinu fire

Rain in the area has assisted with the response to a vegetation fire at Waiinu Beach, South Taranaki, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Incident Controller, Assistant Commander Clive Lennox says a crew worked overnight to keep the fire contained.

"The fire hasn't grown in size since yesterday, it's still around 30 hectares and we have it 70 percent contained."

Currently, the response has been scaled down to two ground crews working alongside diggers and bulldozers.

"We expect to be here for at least today and tomorrow," Clive Lennox says.

"Waiinu Beach Road is still closed from Silver Fern Farms Waitōtara to the turn-off to the Waiinu Beach settlement.

"Please pay attention to the road signs, it's for the safety of yourselves and our crews."

For more information on fire seasons and if you can light a fire in your area, visit www.checkitsalright.nz