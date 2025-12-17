Aged Care Association response to announcement of Aged Care Ministerial Advisory Group

The Aged Care Association welcomes today's announcement by Minister for Seniors Casey Costello of the establishment of the Aged Care Ministerial Advisory Group.

The Association has consistently called for a comprehensive, independent review of aged care funding, contracting, and regulatory settings, and we see the formation of this Group as an important and constructive step toward long-term system reform.

We welcome the Group's focus on sustainability, access, and the future supply of aged care beds, as well as its consideration of how costs are shared between individuals and the Government. These issues sit at the heart of the challenges facing aged care providers and the older New Zealanders who rely on their services.

The Association also notes the Group's mandate to examine contracting arrangements and regulatory settings. Removing unnecessary complexity, improving cohesion across health and disability services, and enabling innovation are critical if the system is to respond effectively to increasing acuity and demographic change.

We acknowledge the appointment of a diverse group of members with experience across aged residential care, home and community support services, primary care, and funding models. The independence of the Group, and the Government's stated commitment to a bipartisan approach, are particularly important given the scale and longevity of the policy decisions ahead.

The Aged Care Association looks forward to engaging constructively with the Advisory Group and officials as this work progresses. We remain focused on ensuring that any future reforms are evidence-based, properly funded, and aligned with the realities of delivering care on the ground.

A sustainable aged care system is essential not only for today's residents and workforce, but for future generations of older New Zealanders. We welcome the opportunity this process provides to help shape a system that is fit for purpose and built to endure.