Action taken to protect volunteers and the community from alleged NZPFU threats and intimidation

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has commenced legal action in the Employment Relations Authority against the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) and one of its officials, following alleged threats and intimidation of volunteer firefighters in relation to their response to emergency callouts.

The matter has also been referred to the Police.

Concerns have been raised with Fire and Emergency about the behaviour of union officials, which led it to take action to protect its people and the wider public given the seriousness of the alleged conduct. The NZPFU officials concerned are alleged to have threatened and intimidated volunteers to stop them responding to emergencies using the most appropriate Fire and Emergency equipment during strike periods, while NZPFU is alleged to have condoned and aided the conduct.

"I think the public would be appalled to learn officials of the NZPFU appear to have sought to stop volunteer firefighters going on callouts with the most appropriate appliance," Fire and Emergency Chief executive Kerry Gregory says.

"We rely on volunteers to ensure the community remains protected, including during strikes, and in 2025 this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable," he says.

"The alleged behaviour includes seeking to deter volunteers from responding to incidents during the NZPFU strike action and preventing them from deploying the most operationally appropriate resources to an emergency callout.

"We respect the right of people to take industrial action, but the alleged behaviour puts the community at risk and creates an unsafe workplace. We will not stand for it."

Earlier this month the Employment Relations Authority referred Fire and Emergency and the NZPFU to independent facilitation to help make progress in ongoing negotiations for a collective agreement. That facilitation is ongoing.

"We also call on the NZPFU to call off its planned strikes for this Friday and Boxing Day. It's reckless for the union to keep putting the community at risk while we're engaged in independent facilitation to help us reach a settlement," Kerry Gregory says.

"Fire and Emergency will continue to engage in the facilitation process in good faith with the goal of reaching a fair and sustainable settlement. At the same time, we will do everything necessary to protect our team members and the wider public against behaviour that puts them in danger."