Health organisation calls on Government to reinstate flu tracking programme

The Government's decision to stop tracking key respiratory conditions leaves the country's most vulnerable people at greater risk of severe illness or death, a leading health organisation says.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is urging the Government to reinstate the FluTracking programme ahead of next winter to ensure early detection of trends and hotspots that help protect high‑risk populations.

FluTracking has been an essential tool to track influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses in the community since 2018.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says respiratory viruses are becoming less predictable, with unusual patterns already being reported overseas.

"At a time when viruses are behaving unpredictably in the UK and Australia, reducing our ability to see what is circulating in the community is a real concern.

"The Government needs to think hard about reinstating funding for FluTracking so New Zealand is not flying blind heading into winter."

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says active surveillance is critical for predicting outbreaks and preparing health services.

"Respiratory viruses change from year to year, and using multiple data sources to understand what is circulating helps prevent avoidable illness and hospitalisations, and helps prepare health services for each outbreak.

"The cost of not knowing which viruses are circulating is likely far greater than any short‑term savings from cancelling the programme."

The decision comes as new international evidence reinforces the importance of prevention.

A study - published in the New England Journal of Medicine - confirmed the effectiveness and safety of vaccines against COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The findings were clear: all three vaccines continue to significantly reduce the severity of illness and hospitalisation.

In New Zealand, the flu vaccination is funded for people with respiratory or other chronic diseases, pregnant women, and anyone over 65. The COVID-19 vaccine is also funded. The RSV vaccine in not yet funded, although a preventive treatment is available for high‑risk infants.

One in 5 Kiwis - about 1 million people - live with a respiratory disease in New Zealand. It is the third leading cause of death in New Zealand and costs the country $8 billion a year.