Queenstown's newest golf course to open early 2026

QUEENSTOWN

The nine-hole, par 32 Gibbston Valley Golf Course designed by Kiwi golfing legend-turned architect Greg Turner has been carefully planned to offer a modern take on the centuries-old game.



The layout features a mix of five par fours and four par threes, with the longest hole measuring approximately 307m. Built over the past two years, the course occupies the river terrace above the dramatic Kawarau Gorge, weaving between characteristic rock features and the historic mine tailings from the gold rush days.



Gibbston Valley Golf Course is expected to officially open to the public in March 2026, following the completion of its Clubhouse, pro shop, gym, heated pool and jacuzzi and to coincide with curated events in connection with the NZ Open February 26 to March 1. However, it has been accessible to Gibbston Valley Lodge guests and property owners within the adjacent Gibbston Valley Resort in recent months, as the course matures.



Canadian former pro golfer and social media sensation Mac Boucher visited the course this week as part of a travel series he’s filming, on ‘ultimate golfing locations’. He was also hosted at the winery by Gibbston Valley chief winemaker Christopher Keys, who showed Boucher wine and cuisine aspects of the Gibbston Valley Golf Experience that will be on offer when the Clubhouse opens.



Boucher’s connection to Gibbston Valley occurred when he met executive managing director Cristina Griffith earlier this year. He says: “I was one of the first people to play the course with the flags in. The course is awesome, it’s great for all skill levels and checks all the boxes that it should for a nine-hole. The views are amazing.



“I’d say QT is easily one of my favourite golf destinations in the world. There’s so much variety of courses and there seems to be even more opening up in the next few years here, so I think Gibbston is going to fit in really well with its nine-hole course.”



Gibbston Valley Golf Course director Jesus Santos says the short course has been designed to offer all the fun and intrigue of a full-scale golf course but without the half-day commitment usually required.



“Our goal is to create a golf course that accommodates the new needs of the modern golfer. Most people want to play golf but they don’t want to be away from their families all day. Here, people can play nine, have lunch with a glass of wine, and then be back with their families for the rest of the day.”



The course combines intricate green complexes with broad undulating fairways – providing something for all skill levels, from elite players to novices, Santos adds. “It’s a high quality golf course: one that shows its character, that challenges you but is also very elegant.



“One of the standout features of the course is the inclusion of two undulating double greens, shared by holes one and eight, as well as holes two and five. Rather than traditional bunkers, the course utilizes the natural terrain, remnants of gold mining, and prominent rock formations to create challenging and visually striking hazards.”



The Gibbston Valley Golf Course is affiliated with Golf NZ and is currently awaiting its handicap rating. Membership is limited to owners in The Reserve, however Gibbston Valley plans to release a small number of non-resident memberships going into the 2026-2027 season.



By spring 2026, the Gibbston Valley Clubhouse will also link up to the Kawarau Gorge Trail, which connects Gibbston to Bannockburn – further enhancing the experience for wine tourism, golf and cycle tourism in the area.