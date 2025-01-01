GDP increases 1.1 percent in the September 2025 quarter

New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.1 percent in the September 2025 quarter, following a 1.0 percent decrease in the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

"GDP rose in three of the last four quarters, but fell 0.5 percent over the year ended September 2025 compared with the year ended September 2024," economic growth spokesperson Jason Attewell said.

"The 1.1 percent rise in economic activity in the September 2025 quarter was broad-based, with increases in 14 out of 16 industries. This is in contrast to the June 2025 quarter, when GDP decreased in 10 industries."