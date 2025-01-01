Tātaki Auckland Unlimited announces final $5 million for Tennis Auckland Roof Project

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), on behalf of Auckland Council, has confirmed a $5 million capital grant towards the Tennis Auckland Roof Project, completing the $15 million fund required to deliver a major upgrade to the Manuka Doctor Arena - a key regional facility and home of the long-standing ASB Classic.

Today's announcement comes as Auckland prepares to welcome players and visitors for the 2026 ASB Classic, which begins on 5 January. With tennis already on everyone's minds, TAU says it is timely to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening one of the region's iconic event venues.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says it's about making the most of key assets and encouraging sporting events that deliver real value for Aucklanders.

This needs to be done. I've been at too many events ruined by rain. This is about making sure we have venues at a standard for world‑class events to continue.

TAU Chief Executive Nick Hill says the project is a well‑considered and prudent investment in a proven asset and is an example of a collaborative approach between central and local government.

The ASB Classic consistently delivers strong benefits for Auckland, but weather disruption presents a growing risk to its success, Hill says.

By jointly supporting a permanent roof over centre court, we are protecting those benefits, ensuring certainty for event organisers and audiences and strengthening an important facility that serves Aucklanders year‑round.

Each year, the ASB Classic delivers an average GDP benefit of $2.1 million to the region, delivers over 16,000 visitor nights and reaches an estimated global broadcast audience of 30 million. Increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, however, have placed pressure on the event's ability to run uninterrupted.

The addition of the roof will expand how the Manuka Doctor Arena can be used, enabling a wider range of indoor sporting, entertainment and community activities beyond elite tennis. This includes hosting sports such as basketball and volleyball, community events, and new commercial and cultural opportunities.

TAU will also gain commercial and brand benefits from the investment, including increased visibility for Auckland Council Events, value‑in‑kind usage rights, and permanent branding opportunities within the precinct.

Auckland Council Events will have a stronger footprint at the venue, ensuring Aucklanders can more clearly see the council's role in supporting major events that bring people together and generate value for the region, Hill says.

This project strengthens a regionally significant asset and supports Auckland's reputation as an international events destination.

Tennis Auckland Chief Executive Officer Rohan West says the grant finalises the full funding package for the project.

Tennis Auckland sincerely thanks Tataki Auckland Unlimited and the Auckland Council for this vote of confidence. As a major and long‑term partner of Tennis Auckland, the ASB Classic and the Manuka Doctor Arena as a venue, this funding provides certainty for the project, West says.

We are very excited for the future and are ready to greenlight the next phase of the project. We can't wait to get things underway.

The project is co‑funded by TAU, the Government, and Tennis Auckland, bringing total investment to $15 million.

The Manuka Doctor Arena sits on council‑owned land administered under the Domain Act 1987 and is operated by the Tennis Auckland Region Incorporated, a registered charitable trust.