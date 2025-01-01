Heather Harris and Mark Kneebone appointed to Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith has appointed Heather Harris and Mark Kneebone, and reappointed John Ong and Puamiria Parata-Goodall to the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa.

"I'd like to wish Heather and Mark a warm welcome to the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa, and congratulate John and Puamiria on their reappointment," says Secretary for Culture and Heritage, Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"The Council will benefit from Heather and Mark's governance and strategic leadership experience, while retaining John and Puamiria's deep knowledge of the arts and public sectors.

"Thank you to outgoing Council members Helen Klisser During and Whetū Fala for their promotion and support of the arts in New Zealand."

Heather Harris has been appointed to the Council until 30 September 2028, and Mark Kneebone until 30 April 2028. John Ong and Puamiria Parata-Goodall have been reappointed for further terms ending 31 May 2027 and 30 April 2028, respectively.

Heather Harris is a highly accomplished executive whose career spans law, diplomacy, and cultural leadership across New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at the Australian Museum, she has held senior leadership roles at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Auckland War Memorial Museum, and Auckland Council, where she oversaw significant strategic, capital development, and gallery renewal initiatives.

Mark Kneebone is a leader within New Zealand’s live entertainment sector and currently serves as the Managing Director for Live Nation New Zealand. His governance experience includes various directorships with Live Nation New Zealand, as well as prominent music organisations such as Recorded Music NZ, Independent Music NZ, and the New Zealand Music Commission. Previously, Mark also co-founded Laneway Festival New Zealand.

John Ong is a strategy and programme implementation specialist whose career spans public sector, management consulting, and leadership roles. He has led the design and delivery of new products, services, and regulatory functions. He previously led Creative New Zealand’s investment programmes and served on the board of Footnote New Zealand Dance.

Puamiria Parata-Goodall (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Ngāti Kahungunu) is a respected leader, tutor, and performer in kapa haka. She is a past Board member and Festival Operations Manager with Te Matatini and advised and performed at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Puamiria has worked with institutions and communities across Christchurch and Canterbury to promote and embed mātauranga Māori content and narratives.

