Cygnet CommitteeSong by David Bowie ‧ 1969

Lyrics

I bless you madly,

Sadly as I tie my shoes

I love you badly,

Just in time, at times, I guess

Because of you I need to rest

Because it's you

That sets the test

So much has gone

And little is new

And as the sparrow sings

Dawn chorus for

Someone else to hear

The Thinker sits alone growing older

And so bitter

"I gave Them life

I gave Them all

They drained my very soul

...Dry

I crushed my heart

To ease their pains

No thought for me remains there

Nothing can they spare

What of me?

Who praised their efforts

To be free?

Words of strength and care

And sympathy

I opened doors

That would have blocked their way

I braved their cause to guide,

For little pay

I ravaged at my finance just for those

Those whose claims were steeped in peace, tranquility

Those who said a new world, new ways ever free

Those whose promises stretched in hope and grace for me"

I bless you madly,

Sadly as I tie my shoes

I love you badly, just in time,

At times, I guess

Because of you I need to rest, oh yes

Because it's you

That sets the test

So much has gone

And little is new

And as the sunrise stream

Flickers on me,

My friends talk

Of glory, untold dream, where all is God and God is just a word

"We had a friend, a talking man

Who spoke of many powers that he had

Not of the best of men, but ours

We used him

We let him use his powers

We let him fill our needs

Now we are strong

And the road is coming to its end

Now the damned have no time to make amends

No purse of token fortune stands in our way

The silent guns of love

Will blast the sky

We broke the ruptured structure built of age

Our weapons were the tongues of crying rage

Where money stood

We planted seeds of rebirth

And stabbed the backs of fathers

Sons of dirt

Infiltrated business cesspools

Hating through our sleeves

Yea, and we slit the Catholic throat

Stoned the poor

On slogans such as

'Wish You Could Hear'

'Love Is All We Need'

'Kick Out The Jams'

'Kick Out Your Mother'

'Cut Up Your Friend'

'Screw Up Your Brother or He'll Get You In the End'

And we know the flag of love is from above

And we can force you to be free

And we can force you to believe"

And I close my eyes and tighten up my brain

For I once read a book in which the lovers were slain

For they knew not the words of the Free States' refrain

It said:

"I believe in the power of good

I believe in the state of love

I will fight for the right to be right

I will kill for the good of the fight for the right to be right"

And I open my eyes to look around

And I see a child laid slain

On the ground

As a love machine lumbers through desolation rows

Plowing down man, woman, listening to its command

But not hearing anymore

Not hearing anymore

Just the shrieks from the old rich

And I want to believe

In the madness that calls 'Now'

And I want to believe

That a light's shining through

Somehow

And I want to believe

And you want to believe

And we want to believe

And we want to live

Oh, we want to live

We want to live

We want to live

We want to live

We want to live

We want to live

I want to live

I want to live

I want to live

I want to live

I want to live

I want to live

Live

Live

Live

