Quicksand (2015 Remaster) David Bowie
Saturday 20 December 2025, 2:03AM
By Leon Aarts
38 views
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFN_bEgDE0M
[Verse 1]
I'm closer to the Golden Dawn
Immersed in Crowley's uniform of imagery
I'm living in a silent film
Portraying Himmler's sacred realm of dream reality
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm frightened by the total goal
Drawing to the ragged hole
And I ain't got the power anymore
No, I ain't got the power anymore
[Verse 2]
I'm the twisted name on Garbo's eyes
Living proof of Churchill's lies, I'm destiny
I'm torn between the light and dark
Where others see their targets, divine symmetry
[Pre-Chorus]
Should I kiss the viper's fang
Or herald loud the death of Man?
I'm sinking in the quicksand of my thought
And I ain't got the power anymore
[Chorus]
Don't believe in yourself
Don't deceive with belief
Knowledge comes with death's release
Ah, ah
[Verse 3]
I'm not a prophet or a stone age man
Just a mortal with potential of a superman, I'm living on
I'm tethered to the logic of Homo Sapien
Can't take my eyes from the great salvation of bullshit faith
[Pre-Chorus]
If I don't explain what you ought to know
You can tell me all about it on the next Bardo
I'm sinking in the quicksand of my thought
And I ain't got the power anymore
[Chorus]
Don't believe in yourself
Don't deceive with belief
Knowledge comes with death's release
Ah, ah
[Chorus]
Don't believe in yourself
Don't deceive with belief
Knowledge comes with death's release
Ah, ah