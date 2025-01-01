Quicksand (2015 Remaster) David Bowie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFN_bEgDE0M



[Verse 1]

I'm closer to the Golden Dawn

Immersed in Crowley's uniform of imagery

I'm living in a silent film

Portraying Himmler's sacred realm of dream reality



[Pre-Chorus]

I'm frightened by the total goal

Drawing to the ragged hole

And I ain't got the power anymore

No, I ain't got the power anymore



[Verse 2]

I'm the twisted name on Garbo's eyes

Living proof of Churchill's lies, I'm destiny

I'm torn between the light and dark

Where others see their targets, divine symmetry



[Pre-Chorus]

Should I kiss the viper's fang

Or herald loud the death of Man?

I'm sinking in the quicksand of my thought

And I ain't got the power anymore



[Chorus]

Don't believe in yourself

Don't deceive with belief

Knowledge comes with death's release

Ah, ah

[Verse 3]

I'm not a prophet or a stone age man

Just a mortal with potential of a superman, I'm living on

I'm tethered to the logic of Homo Sapien

Can't take my eyes from the great salvation of bullshit faith



[Pre-Chorus]

If I don't explain what you ought to know

You can tell me all about it on the next Bardo

I'm sinking in the quicksand of my thought

And I ain't got the power anymore



[Chorus]

Don't believe in yourself

Don't deceive with belief

Knowledge comes with death's release

Ah, ah



[Chorus]

Don't believe in yourself

Don't deceive with belief

Knowledge comes with death's release

Ah, ah

